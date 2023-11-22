Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BAB opened at GBX 405.32 ($5.07) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 433 ($5.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,676.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 396.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.32) target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 529 ($6.62) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.88) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.67 ($6.16).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

