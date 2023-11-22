BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Buys $24,738.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director Mautra Staley Jones bought 285 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.80 per share, with a total value of $24,738.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 34,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BANF

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.