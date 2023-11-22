Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Achieves $192.76 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003756 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $192.76 million and $8.39 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 140,606,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,206,974 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

