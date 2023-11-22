Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.54

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.54 and last traded at C$110.43, with a volume of 2369769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$131.42.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$110.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.9651023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.