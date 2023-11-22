Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Shares Up 74.8%

Shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report) were up 74.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.82 and last traded at C$34.82. Approximately 40,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17,346% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.92.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.67.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Company Profile

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

