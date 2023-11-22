Barry H. Evans Acquires 7,926 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) Director Barry H. Evans purchased 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at $962,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:GHY remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 160,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,406. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.