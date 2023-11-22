Barry H. Evans Acquires 7,926 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) Director Barry H. Evans purchased 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at $962,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GHY remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 160,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,406. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 21.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

