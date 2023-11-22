Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Bengal Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Bengal Energy
Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.
