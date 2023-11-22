Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 306,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,403. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

