Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. 803,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,282. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

