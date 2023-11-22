Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.9 %

DAL traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 5,819,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,154,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

