Beta Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $187,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 225,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,555. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

