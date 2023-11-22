Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 259,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,097. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

