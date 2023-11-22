Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

