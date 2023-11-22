Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,011 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

