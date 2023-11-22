Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $2,525,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 878,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

