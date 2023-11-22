Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 179,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after buying an additional 422,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,830,000 after buying an additional 60,366 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9,095.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 310,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

