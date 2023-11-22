Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 846 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.25. 1,455,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

