Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes $153,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,989,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,123,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,469,000 after buying an additional 2,033,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 1,604,732 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $9,657,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,331,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 601,631 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 14,267,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,797,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

