BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Trading 2.3% Higher

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.50. 754,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 856,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.15.
BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.84.
