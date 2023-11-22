BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.26

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 204428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
BeWhere Stock Up 6.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BeWhere
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.