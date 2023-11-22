BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

