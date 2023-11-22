BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Stock Price Up 2.7%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.87). Approximately 7,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70 ($0.85).

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £924.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.93.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

