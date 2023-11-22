Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Down 4%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 10,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 38,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biotricity by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Biotricity by 53.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Biotricity in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biotricity in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

