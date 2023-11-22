Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Down 4%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 10,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 38,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.34.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
