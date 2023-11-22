Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $730.29 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $37,354.60 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $730.29 billion and $22.08 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00602833 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00125593 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021054 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000260 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,550,287 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
