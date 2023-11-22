Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.58 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $37,413.55 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $731.44 billion and $23.58 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.72 or 0.00597974 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00125016 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020936 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000259 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,550,118 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
