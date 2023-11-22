Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 51,000 shares.

Black Iron Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

