Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.00. 190,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 138,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,646.40. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.