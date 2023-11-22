Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $421.14

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.14 ($5.27) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.19). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 416.50 ($5.21), with a volume of 31,507 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £352.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,661.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 401.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 420.79.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
