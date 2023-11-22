Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 191270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

