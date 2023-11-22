BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 16.4%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 23,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 18,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 16.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm has a market cap of C$8.24 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

