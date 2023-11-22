BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.62% and a negative net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million.

BM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BM Technologies by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on BM Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BM Technologies

About BM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.