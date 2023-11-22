Bokf Na Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bokf Na decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.2 %

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $17.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,418.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,374.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,342.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

