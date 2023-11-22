boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Trading Up 24.1%

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) traded up 24.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.54) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

