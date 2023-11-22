Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $257.91

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$257.91 and last traded at C$256.27, with a volume of 9800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$252.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$273.31.
Boyd Group Services Price Performance
Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
