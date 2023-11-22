Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $125,264.90 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $125,264.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,681 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $129,251.01.

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.01. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRZE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

