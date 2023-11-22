Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $58,557.68 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $58,557.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,526,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,251,278.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $192,966.29.

On Monday, September 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,784,624.40.

Bristow Group Price Performance

NYSE VTOL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. 80,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 692,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

