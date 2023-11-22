British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12.16 Per Share

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Land Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 368.60 ($4.61) on Wednesday. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 326.93. The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £14,623.44 ($18,295.31). Insiders have purchased 4,828 shares of company stock worth $1,507,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.07) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 382.50 ($4.79).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

