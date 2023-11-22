BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.47. 8,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 50,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

BTGOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

