Capital International Inc. CA Sells 860,135 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,372,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860,135 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 1.6% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Vale worth $85,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after buying an additional 192,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 405,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Vale Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 29,472,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,260,898. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

