Capital International Investors Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.48% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,089,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MS. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

