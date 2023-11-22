Capital International Ltd. CA Decreases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,682 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 242,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vale by 16.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $40,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $6,429,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 733,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Down 4.2 %

VALE traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,788,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

