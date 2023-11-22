Capital International Ltd. CA Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $209.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average is $202.33. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

