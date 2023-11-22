Capital International Ltd. CA Has $11.94 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,478 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,512 shares of company stock worth $8,912,670 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.16. The stock had a trading volume of 531,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,249. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $217.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seagen

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.