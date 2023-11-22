Capital International Ltd. CA Has $17.02 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.41. 2,519,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,045,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 678,792 shares of company stock valued at $142,987,271 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

