Capital International Ltd. CA Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.35. The stock had a trading volume of 545,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

