Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 1,884 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.85. 1,019,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $386.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.