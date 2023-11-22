Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 88,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,609,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.