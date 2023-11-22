Capital International Sarl Buys 778 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.15. The company had a trading volume of 454,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

