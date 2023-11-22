Capital International Sarl Has $23.75 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $3,146.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,002.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,901.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.37 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

