Capital International Sarl Sells 4,467 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.44. 771,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $368.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.